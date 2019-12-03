We’re starting our day with cloudy skies and a few flakes around, but nothing of any great consequence. Clouds will be the rule today, with some light snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a few light snow showers still possible. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a possible snow shower to start the day on Friday, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday looks like the perfect day to get out and hang those Christmas lights or do some holiday shopping! Expect a ton of sun, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Sunday becomes breezy with clouds increasing. The bulk of the daylight hours look dry, but rain shower chances increase as we reach mid to late afternoon. Highs, though, will rebound into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Longer Range Outlook

Rain showers and relatively milder weather continue into Monday. Then it turns sharply colder again Tuesday through Thursday with more numerous snow showers than we’ll see this week.