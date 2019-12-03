Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow showers moving through Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Snow showers are moving through Metro Detroit in the middle of your Tuesday throwing down a quick coating or a half inch in spots.

Conditions will be slick and slippery for an hour or two around lunchtime, and it is staying on the cool side with low to mid 30s feeling like low to mid 20s. Bundle up and watch out on those roads early this afternoon. A few flurries and/or snow showers will try and move through later this afternoon and evening but nobody will get more than a healthy coating when all is said and done.

It’s going to be similar tomorrow but colder as the winds start to crank. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s and highs will halt in the mid 30s once again. Winds pick up mid morning WNW 10-25 mph keeping wind chills in the teens at times and a few pockets of light snow to boot. Temperatures will be warm enough in spots to see a little sleet or mist but it’s more dry than wet tomorrow. Our string of little snowmakers will continue late Thursday into early Friday, and we’ll barely notice when it’s all over Friday. That means these systems hitting SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will fail to produce any real accumulation.

Things will finally start to look brighter Friday afternoon as we see a mix of sun and clouds with mid 30s and a bit of a breeze keeping it cool. Saturday will be very nice and sunny but still on the chilly side as we fail to hit 40F. Our next decent shot at wet weather will hold off until late Sunday or Sunday night and models show mid 40s for temps meaning plain rain over Metro Detroit Sunday into Monday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

