HURON COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a female colleague, according to authorities.

Adam Mullin, 25, of Millington, was found guilty of four assault-related charges in October, officials said. He was sentenced to one year in the Huron County Jail, followed by three years of probation.

Mullin has already served 149 days of his sentence and has 216 days remaining, according to officials. His probation starts immediately, police said.

“Adam Mullin’s actions violated the very trust we put in our law enforcement officers,” Michigan Attorney General Dan Nessel said. “We are grateful to the Michigan State Police and to Huron County Circuit Judge Prill for ensuring justice is served.”

Michigan State Police officers have moved to permanently revoke Mullin’s law enforcement certification and terminate his employment, according to authorities.

“Domestic violence is a choice batterers make to abuse their intimate partner,” Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said. “That choice stems from their desire to control and manipulate their partners at the cost of all else. In this case, Mullin made a choice to put his desire to control his partner over his oath to serve and protect the community.”