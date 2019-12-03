DETROIT – Rhonda Walker: #GIVINGTUESDAY – A national day putting the spotlight on encouraging people to give back! One thing I know from personal experience is that metro Detroiters are the most giving in the nation and it spreads far beyond just one day.

The season of giving and giving thanks is definitely my absolutely favorite. I love buying and giving gifts for my entire family, close friends and all my coworkers. I have always been more comfortable being on the giving side, doing things to bring people joy, a smile, helping people in need, mentoring youth, even putting the spot light on others, all are definitely my comfort zone as oppose to receiving. And although it’s not the goal, you truly end up gaining so much when you give. I have also learned over the years in those efforts to help others that I have a lot of people to thank for helping me realize my often lofty visions to make a difference.

This Saturday I will host my 17th annual gift exchange and Christmas party for Detroit homeless infants, children and women with the help of 150 generous friends and supporters. So I want to pause to thank all my amazing Secret Santas, Rhonda Walker Foundation teens, volunteers, board members and staff for helping our RWF Cares Christmas Party grow and sustain for the past 17 years.

Saturday we will bring the joy of the Christmas Holiday with a visit from Santa Claus, gifts for 70 children and 77 women from the Detroit Rescue Mission Genesis House II Transitional Housing Shelter, tummy stuffing food, arts and crafts, face painting, dancing and cash giveaways for the shelter families.

On this Giving Tuesday, please think of how you can give back to the community in one more way today. As the founder of a charity this is a day in the year when we all hope to receive a few extra monetary gifts to continue our mission to make a difference for people in need. If your passion is empowering the lives of inner city teens please consider supporting the Rhonda Walker Foundation by following this link. But whether it’s us or another charity please just take a moment to give something.

On behalf of all charitable causes today, THANK YOU!!

Here’s what we’re working on for Wednesday, December 4th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – A Few Flurries

Sounds like a broken record...Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Mostly cloudy with a possible snow shower to start the day on Friday, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). What about the weekend? We’ll have a look!

Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning - 12 days of GRiZMAS

He’s a locally-grown musician on the world stage. Now, he’s back in Detroit for the holidays to help spread Christmas cheer and raise money to help fund musician education for the city’s youth. GRiZ joins Local 4 News Today in studio to talk about his 12 days of fundraising.

All Morning -- Rhonda’s Brag Book

Do you know a young person who is really making a difference in our community? A standout student, volunteer, star athlete - or all around incredible person? We want you to submit their information on ClickOnDetroit and they could land in Rhonda Walker’s brag book! She’ll show off two incredible students Wednesday.

6:40 a.m. – Fighting the Flu

Researchers are uncovering startling new facts about how the flu is spread. Dr. Frank McGeorge will show us why the flu is so tough to kill and the inside information you need to fight back!

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday Question: On December 3rd, 1992, the first text message was sent out. What did it say?

Answer: “Merry Christmas”

National Days: December 4th

National Cookie Day

National Dice Day

National Sock Day

National Package Protection Day

History Highlights: December 4th

In 1945, the Senate approved U.S. participation in the United Nations by a vote of 65-7.

In 1996, the Mars Pathfinder lifted off from Cape Canaveral and began speeding toward the red planet on a 310 million-mile odyssey. (It arrived on Mars in July 1997.)

In 2008, for the first time, an NFL game was broadcast live in 3-D to theaters in Boston, New York and Los Angeles. (Although the telecast was marred by technical glitches, fans were mostly forgiving as they watched the San Diego Chargers beat the Oakland Raiders 34-7.)

Celebrity Birthdays: December 4th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Game-show host Wink Martindale is 86.

Actor Jeff Bridges is 70.

Actress Patricia Wettig is 68.

Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 57.

Actress Marisa Tomei is 55.

Comedian Fred Armisen (”Portlandia,” `’Saturday Night Live”) is 53.

Rapper Jay-Z is 50.

Model Tyra Banks is 46.

