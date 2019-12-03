Search continues after father of 5 killed while getting something from car on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Officials are still searching for the person who shot and killed a father of five while he was grabbing something from his car outside a home on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Jermaine Houser, 43, was shot and killed at 9:26 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2018, in the 14000 block of Blackstone Street, near Kendall Street in Detroit, according to authorities.

Houser was home with his family that night, police said. He received a phone call around 9:15 p.m., and when it ended, he went outside to get something from his car, officials said.

His fiance heard gunshots, went to the front door and saw Hauser lying on their front lawn near the curb, according to authorities.

Hauser had been shot, police said. His children were home, and the two oldest rushed outside to help their father, officials said.

Hauser was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to medical officials.

Hauser attended Mumford High School and was a talented artist, family members said. He was involved in the community and focused on urban farming to help beautify the neighborhoods.

Loved ones said Hauser had dreams of opening a center for children to learn how to farm.

He was the father of five children, with the sixth on the way.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,5000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.