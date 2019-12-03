Victim in Pontiac double shooting says boyfriend carried out attack

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two 18-year-old Pontiac residents were shot and injured Tuesday, police say.

The shooting happened after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Owego Drive in Pontiac.

A woman called police to report multiple gunshots that were heard outside her home. Shortly afterward the woman received a call from her daughter who said she and a friend were both shot and being treated at a hospital. The woman’s daughter also said she and the other victim were both shot by her boyfriend.

When Emergency Medical Services first arrived to the scene they were told the victims were transported to urgent care at Pontiac General Hospital. Medics reported seeing a vehicle damaged by several bullet holes and spent shell casings were lying in the roadway.

The female victim provided officers with the alleged shooter’s name and a description of the vehicle he was driving. She is in stable condition. Police say the male victim was rushed into surgery with possible internal injuries. He was unconscious and unable to speak to officers. As of now he is reported to be in stable condition and currently on a ventilator.

The vehicle driven by the suspected shooter was located and unoccupied in the 10 block of Summit Street in Pontiac. Officers were able to located the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Brandon Township resident, and take him into custody. Detectives later executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered several weapons. Criminal charges are pending.