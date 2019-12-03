Video captures images of man wanted for Detroit dollar store robbery

DETROIT – Surveillance video caught images of a man wanted in connection with a Detroit dollar store robbery that happened on the city’s east side Nov. 27, police say.

The Family Dollar is located in the 400 block of E. 7 Mile Road in Detroit. Police say an unknown man entered the store, made a purchase and then pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

The victim stepped away and the robber reached behind the counter into the register and took an unknown amount of money. The suspect fled the location on foot heading westbound on E. 7 Mile Road.

No injuries were reported. The robber is described as black, medium complexion, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, thin build, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black skull cap, with a dark colored zip up hooded jacket, and black pants.

Video captured this image of the man wanted for the Detroit robbery.