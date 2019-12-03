Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 3, 2019
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
AP Source: Harris to end presidential campaign
Kamala Harris is expected to announce the end of her Democratic presidential campaign, according to a campaign official. The official requested anonymity to speak about Harris’ plans. Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.