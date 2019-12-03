DETROIT – Police officer Rasheen McClain, a 16-year veteran of the force, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 20.

McClain and his partner responded to reports of a man with a gun inside a home when McClain was killed.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man who had been paroled after eight years in prison. That suspect has not been charged.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she will be releasing her charging decision Tuesday morning.

Not only is he the suspect in McClain’s death, but another murder, as well as two other non-fatal shootings prior to his alleged attack on McClain and his partner Phillippe Batoum-Bisse.

“This is a very complicated case. We’re talking about shooting incident that started at the home two weeks ago,”

The Detroit Police Department originally sent over their casework to the prosecutor’s office, but it was sent back with a request for more information, which is not uncommon.

Officer McClain’s funeral is Friday. He’s posthumously being promoted to sergeant.

