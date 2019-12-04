11 years later, murder of 17-year-old aspiring Navy recruit in Detroit still unsolved

DETROIT – The murder of a 17-year-old girl who aspired to join the U.S. Navy before being killed in a Detroit drive-by shooting remains unsolved 11 years later, according to authorities.

Tarina McCurrie was shot and killed around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2008, in the 9200 block of McKinney Street, near the intersection of Evanston and Berkshire streets on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Officials said McCurrie was inside a home in the area when gunfire erupted from a red vehicle, possibly a Dodge Intrepid, as it passed the building.

McCurrie wasn’t alone, but she was the only person struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

McCurrie graduated from Detroit Public Schools with a focus on joining the Navy. She was one of nine siblings, polie said.

Her dream was to be a chef, join the Navy and have children, loved ones said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.