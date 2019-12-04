Michigan product lands on Oprah’s 2019 ‘Favorite Things’ list

DETROIT – A local product has a very famous fan: Oprah.

Oprah released her 2019 “Favorite Things” list, an annual holiday tradition, this week -- and it includes a Metro Detroit product.

Bateel, a gourmet dates company based in Birmingham, was selected by Oprah on the big list this year. Here’s what is posted on Oprah.com:

Bateel Olive Green Wood Small Gift Box with Gourmet Plain Dates

Remember when a date was dinner and a movie? These are waaay better than that—sumptuous, chewy, handpicked, and sodium-free, as well as low-calorie, all in a box your giftee will save.

Bateel also offers chocolate and Middle Eastern cookie products.

“All of our Dates are grown on Bateel’s farms in the Middle East where the terroir for date growing is the best in the world. We take pride in our organically grown dates which have been farmed the same traditional ways for generations.”