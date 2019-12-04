Morning Show Insider: Merry GRiZMAS!

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: What a fun day we had here this morning! We had GRiZ, one of my favorite DJ’s on the show to talk about his 12 day charity called “GRiZMAS”. What is GRiZMAS, you ask? Well it’s a little bit of everything! It’s a dodgeball tournament, it’s a pop up yoga class at the Fisher Theatre, it’s concerts with GRiZ at the Masonic Temple. It’s 12 days of different events and there’s something for everyone. The best part is that 100% of the proceeds from all of the GRiZMAS events go toward funding after school music, arts and coding programs for Detroit’s youth.

GRiZ grew up in Southfield but is now known around the world for his music. I think it’s so cool how he comes back to Detroit every year to give back to where he’s from. He also opened up a little gift shop at 1301 Broadway in Downtown Detroit for holiday gifts. All of the money from the shop also goes to the same cause! Whether you like his music or not you should definitely go check out the shop! If you’ve never heard any of his music you should look it up on Spotify or iTunes or whatever you use. It’s good music to put you in a good mood and I love running to it. It gets me so pumped! Try: Good Times Roll. That’s one of my faves!

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, December 5th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – More Snow

Snow showers will gradually end overnight, with partial clearing late. Cloudy with some breaks of sun on Thursday, and highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy with snow showers returning Thursday night into Friday morning…the best snow coverage will be north of M-59….with partly cloudy skies developing by Friday afternoon.

Get the full forecast here

Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning - Impeachment Hearing

Here we go again! More testimony will be heard in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. We’ll break out key moments as constitutional scholars head to the hot seat.

5:50 a.m. - Back to Basics

Need a new look for the Holidays? Kim DeGiulio heads to a hair stylist for expert advice on how to spice up your holiday hairdo. Check out Kim’s other Back to Basics segments below.

6:40 a.m. – Save Your Cash!

Lots of deals to be had this holiday season. However, there’s some products you should hold off on until the New Year. Help Me Hank will help you save some cash!

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Jay-Z is celebrating his 50th birthday. What was the name of his first studio album?

Answer: Reasonable Doubt

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: December 5th

International Ninja Day

National Sacher Torte Day

National Repeal Day

Bathtub Party Day

History Highlights: December 5th

In 1776, the first scholastic fraternity in America, Phi Beta Kappa, was organized at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

In 1791, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna, Austria, at age 35.

In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of `49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.

In 1901, movie producer Walt Disney was born in Chicago.

In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.

In 1945, five U.S. Navy torpedo bombers mysteriously disappeared after taking off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a training mission with the loss of all 14 crew members; “The Lost Squadron” contributed to the legend of the Bermuda Triangle.

In 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first black president, died at age 95.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 5th

Celebrating a birthday Thursday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Little Richard is 86

Singer-songwriter & actor Keri Hilson is 36

Comedian Margaret Cho is 50

Actor Nick Stahl is 39

Former Detroit Piston Josh Smith is 33

Actor Frankie Muniz is 33

Actress Paula Patton is 43

Local 4 News Today links