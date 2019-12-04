Morning Show Insider: Merry GRiZMAS!
DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: What a fun day we had here this morning! We had GRiZ, one of my favorite DJ’s on the show to talk about his 12 day charity called “GRiZMAS”. What is GRiZMAS, you ask? Well it’s a little bit of everything! It’s a dodgeball tournament, it’s a pop up yoga class at the Fisher Theatre, it’s concerts with GRiZ at the Masonic Temple. It’s 12 days of different events and there’s something for everyone. The best part is that 100% of the proceeds from all of the GRiZMAS events go toward funding after school music, arts and coding programs for Detroit’s youth.
GRiZ grew up in Southfield but is now known around the world for his music. I think it’s so cool how he comes back to Detroit every year to give back to where he’s from. He also opened up a little gift shop at 1301 Broadway in Downtown Detroit for holiday gifts. All of the money from the shop also goes to the same cause! Whether you like his music or not you should definitely go check out the shop! If you’ve never heard any of his music you should look it up on Spotify or iTunes or whatever you use. It’s good music to put you in a good mood and I love running to it. It gets me so pumped! Try: Good Times Roll. That’s one of my faves!
Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, December 5th on Local 4 News Today --
All Morning – More Snow
Snow showers will gradually end overnight, with partial clearing late. Cloudy with some breaks of sun on Thursday, and highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy with snow showers returning Thursday night into Friday morning…the best snow coverage will be north of M-59….with partly cloudy skies developing by Friday afternoon.
- Get the full forecast here
Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.
- Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here
All Morning - Impeachment Hearing
Here we go again! More testimony will be heard in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. We’ll break out key moments as constitutional scholars head to the hot seat.
5:50 a.m. - Back to Basics
Need a new look for the Holidays? Kim DeGiulio heads to a hair stylist for expert advice on how to spice up your holiday hairdo. Check out Kim’s other Back to Basics segments below.
6:40 a.m. – Save Your Cash!
Lots of deals to be had this holiday season. However, there’s some products you should hold off on until the New Year. Help Me Hank will help you save some cash!
ICYMI
- Kid Rock not renewing lease on his Made in Detroit restaurant at LCA
- What drove Jimmy Hoffa? First episode of new Shattered Podcast now available
- Michigan Lottery: Washtenaw County man wins $1M on scratch off ticket
- How rum-running became one of Detroit’s biggest industries during Prohibition era
❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓
Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.
- Wednesday Question: Jay-Z is celebrating his 50th birthday. What was the name of his first studio album?
- Answer: Reasonable Doubt
- Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.
National Days: December 5th
- International Ninja Day
- National Sacher Torte Day
- National Repeal Day
- Bathtub Party Day
History Highlights: December 5th
- In 1776, the first scholastic fraternity in America, Phi Beta Kappa, was organized at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
- In 1791, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna, Austria, at age 35.
- In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of `49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.
- In 1901, movie producer Walt Disney was born in Chicago.
- In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.
- In 1945, five U.S. Navy torpedo bombers mysteriously disappeared after taking off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a training mission with the loss of all 14 crew members; “The Lost Squadron” contributed to the legend of the Bermuda Triangle.
- In 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first black president, died at age 95.
Celebrity Birthdays: December 5th
Celebrating a birthday Thursday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.
Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –
- Little Richard is 86
- Singer-songwriter & actor Keri Hilson is 36
- Comedian Margaret Cho is 50
- Actor Nick Stahl is 39
- Former Detroit Piston Josh Smith is 33
- Actor Frankie Muniz is 33
- Actress Paula Patton is 43
Local 4 News Today links
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.