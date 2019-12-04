SuperNatural Brewing to honor mug club memberships after Ashley’s of Westland closes

LIVONIA, Mich. – SuperNatural Brewing in Livonia wants to help members of the mug club at Ashley’s Bar and Grill of Westland after the bar closed with short notice.

Members of Ashley’s mug club can get a free annual membership in the Pub Club at SuperNatural by bringing in their mug or proof of membership to the restaurant.

The offer is open until Jan. 30.

Ashley’s posted that it would be closing for good three days before it shuttered Saturday.

The eatery, which was located in the parking lot of Westland Mall, claimed that the mall didn’t keep up on standards in the lease and noted that it “could not keep paying the high rent they were asking for a decaying mall.”

Ashley’s has another location in Ann Arbor that will remain open.