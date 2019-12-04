UAW sends proposed tentative agreement with FCA to membership for ratification vote

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers are sending a proposed tentative agreement with Fiat Chrysler to its members for a ratification vote, officials announced Wednesday.

The National UAW-FCA Council convened Wednesday and voted to send the proposed hourly and salary tentative agreement with FCA to members.

Local unions will now have informational hearings and ratification votes beginning Friday, officials said.

Here’s a statement from Cindy Estrada, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW-FCA Department:

“This pattern agreement lifts all current full-time employees to top pay in four years; provides parity on health care for all in-progression employees; provides a pathway to full-time status and eventually top pay for all temporary employees; prescription drug coverage for temporary employees; a $9,000 signing bonus for traditional members and a $3,500 signing bonus for temporary members; enhanced the profit sharing formula by 12.5% and created over 7,900 jobs from over $9 billion in investment -- including $4.5 billion in newly announced projects.”

Estrada said the agreement reflects the strength of FCA’s profits in North America.

"UAW FCA members continue to grow in numbers due to the quality and innovative products they produce,” acting UAW President Rory Gamble said. “This contract continues a strong pattern that allows for continued growth -- including a new Detroit plant -- while rewarding members for their role in the companies’ success.”

Click here for more information about the contract.