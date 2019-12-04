Unknown woman tries to lure Hamtramck students by claiming to be neighbor, officials say

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A woman approached two elementary school students in Hamtramck and tried to lure them by claiming to be their neighbor, according to officials.

Police said two students from Dickinson West Elementary School were approached Tuesday afternoon by a woman who claimed to be their neighbor.

The woman tried to get the students to go with her, according to authorities. They told her they didn’t know her and tried to speak in Arabic, police said. The woman replied to them in Bengali, according to officials.

School officials said the students ran to a security guard, who directed them to the office. Police were notified.

The students said the woman was wearing a gray coat and a gray scarf. They said only her eyes were exposed and she was wearing heavy eye makeup.

Hamtramck Public Schools Superintendent Jaleelah Ahmed said parents should review the following safety procedures with children:

Never talk to a stranger.

Never get into a car with a stranger, even if they tell you they are looking for a lost pet or someone you know is hurt and they will take you to them.

Use the buddy system. Children should walk to and from school with other children.

Always report suspicious activity to parents, teachers and the police.

If approached by a stranger, tell an adult.

“We are proud of the quick thinking of our students who sought out help from the school security guard,” Ahmed said in a letter to parents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hamtramck police at 313-800-5281.