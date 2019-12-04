Video: Ohio officer hit by distracted driver while trying to direct traffic

MACEDONIA, Ohio – An Ohio police officer was clipped by a distracted driver Saturday night while he was attempting to direct traffic at the scene of an accident.

Dashcam video shows the officer using a flashlight to navigate drivers before he stepped into the middle of the road to help cars pass.

The driver, who was speeding and distracted, clipped the officer while his back was turned to the flow of traffic.

Luckily, the officer was not seriously injured and is expected to have surgery on his ankle.

The driver has been ticketed.