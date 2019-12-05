20-year-old man facing charges after allegedly breaking into vehicles, fleeing police in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – A 20-year-old Detroit man is facing a long list of charges after police said he broke into vehicles and fled the scene in Livonia.

Body cam and dash cam video from police show what happened when police caught up to the suspect. Livonia police said they stopped Kameren Taylor on Nov. 18 after identifying him as a suspect in multiple crimes.

Body camera video shows Taylor in an SUV fleeing police. Taylor escapes, but not for long. Police said he was driving the same SUV a week later when he was stopped by Detroit police.

Taylor was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

He is facing multiple charges including larceny and fleeing and eluding police. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.