Get to know the 3 newest businesses to launch in Detroit

Looking to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Detroit? From cocktail bars to a salon, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business around town.

Highlands

Photo: TANYA I./Yelp

Highlands is a downtown bar and New American spot that recently opened at 400 Renaissance Center, Floors 71 and 72. It currently is receiving mixed attention with a 3.5-star rating from four Yelp reviews.

Highlands offers a menu of beer, cocktails, wood-fired steaks and side plates. Look for crispy duck fat potatoes, risotto, Brussels sprouts, ribeye steaks and more. Try cocktails like the Cable Car, featuring Sailor Jerry's spiced rum and Aperol Spritz, made with Aperol, Prosecco and soda water.

6 Salon

PHOTO: 6 SALON/YELP

Stop by 1441 Woodward Ave. downtown and you'll find 6 Salon, a new hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot. Yelpers are fans of 6 Salon: It has received five stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far. As one of the salon's newest locations, guests can expect services that include cuts, coloring, make-up, threading and waxing.

Hammer & Nail

PHOTO: JESSICA N./YELP

A new addition to Midtown, Hammer & Nail is a cocktail bar that's located at 3800 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars from nine Yelp reviews, it's been a hit thus far.

Hammer & Nail gives off "Mid-century modern throwback vibes in the heart of Midtown," reads the business' Facebook page.

The cocktail bar serves signature drinks and a small menu of sandwiches and appetizers. Enjoy items like the ham and cheese sandwich with Black Forest ham and sharp cheddar, creamy tomato basil soup and deviled eggs. Sip on drinks such as The Moonwalk that's made with Grand Marnier liqueur, fresh grapefruit juice, cava and rose water and The Pink Squirrel with Creme de Noyaux, Creme de Cacao and Calder Dairy cream.

