Holiday shopping scams | Christmas tree fire safety 🎄

Hello everyone!

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? I haven’t and now I’m beginning to panic. I will likely be one of those men you see racing around the mall on December 24.

Yes, I will do some things online but I like to get out there and see things I buy (I know, old school). My daughter still gets excited to play with a box and tissue paper, so once again I can focus on buying her some education toys. If you have suggestions for a 2-year-old girl, let me know.

We focused a lot of the holiday shopping season this week. We spent the entire day Monday locked in on Cyber Monday. Did you score some great deals? Almost $10 billion was spent online in that one day. Isn’t that amazing? We took you inside a busy Fed Ex distribution location and we were thankful to watch the process… -- and it is a process.

We also looked at Christmas Tree safety. Trees can be a big fire hazard a new protect promised to offer some protection, but did it work.

We worked with the Sterling Heights Fire Department to help us, and no matter the outcome, it’s always cool to burn something in a controlled setting.

And, as we talked Cyber Monday on Monday, by Wednesday, the focus was on Cyber Monday crooks. Not a huge shock but thieves were working to connect with shoppers and steal their personal information. Please be cautious online and make sure you know exactly who you’re communicating with regarding purchases.

This weekend we’re thinking about making a trip to see Santa. Last year my daughter was very chill about the entire experience. I’m expecting a different reaction this year and will share the photo proof with you.

I hope you have a great weekend. Stay warm.

- Hank Winchester | @HelpMeHank

This recall isn’t because of salmonella or plastic in the food, so let’s just celebrate that fact right now!

‘Blue Grass Quality Meats’ is recalling bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products because they contain soy, which isn’t declared on the label. All of the recalled products are Cajun style; produced between October 29th, 2018 and November 19th, 2019.

They were sold at various retailers.

I got this scam in my email this week, which was weird, because I didn’t buy anything on Amazon during Cyber Monday.

Now’s the time you need to be vigilant and avoid the common scams. Phishing scams are on the rise. Someone claiming to be from a big website or retailer could email you. I got one from Amazon.

It would say there’s an issue with the shipping or payment method on your order and it will give you a link to click to fix it.

Don’t click that link! It could be a link that leads to a virus on your computer that could steal your financial information. Instead, look up the website yourself and call their customer service line.

