LIVE STREAM: Detroit Regional Chamber hosts 2019-2020 State of the Region
DETROIT – The Detroit Regional Chamber will host its sixth annual State of the Region on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Ford Field where it will reveal new data on Southeast Michigan’s economic health and how the region compares to peer regions.
The report analyzes economic indicators related to business growth, talent, innovation, and international commerce.
The program begins at 12 p.m. (View agenda here)
12:10 p.m.: Keynote Address
- Speaker: Ron Insana, Senior Analyst, CNBC; Financial Industry Expert
- Interviewer: Devin Scillian, Anchor, WDIV-TV 4, NBC
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.