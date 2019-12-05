Man sentenced for carjacking, strangling woman in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – James Farris will spend the next 20 to 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

He’s accused of pulling a gun on a woman and making her withdraw money from two ATMs before strangling her, leaving her in the street and taking her car.

His lawyer says an addicition to drugs and alcohol drove Farris to do this.

“I just want to apologize sincerely. I’m not making no excuses, just accepting my responsibility in this role and I hope to return one day a better person,” said Farris at his sentencing this week.

The judge told Farris she hopes he can get help for his substance abuse problems while behind bars.

Read more: Woman testifies about being kidnapped, choked with phone cord in Taylor