Michigan DNR auctioning off nearly 150 individual land parcels

DETROIT – The Michigan DNR is hosting its annual winter auction of public land -- and it starts on Tuesday.

Lake views, river access, winding trails and more – in many prime locations throughout much of Michigan – are available starting Tuesday, Dec. 10.

That’s when the Michigan Department of Natural Resources begins its winter auction of surplus public land, offering 147 individual parcels ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres.

The auction is part of the DNR’s strategy to efficiently manage public land while maximizing outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. Bids will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2020.

Land is available in counties mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula. Counties include Allegan, Alpena, Bay, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iosco, Jackson, Kalkaska, Lake, Mackinac, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Newaygo, Otsego, Saint Clair and Van Buren. Several of the largest parcels are in Alpena, Dickinson and Newaygo counties.

“Much of the land offered at this auction is isolated from other DNR-managed property, which creates some management challenges. Other parcels are included because they offer limited public recreation benefits,” said Michael Michalek, DNR real estate resource specialist. “Several of the parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership.”

Visit Michigan.gov/LandForSale for auction information including minimum bid prices, property descriptions and conditions of sale. Individual property listings will not be available for bid until the Dec. 10 auction start date. At that time, instructions for submitting a bid and printable bid forms will be provided at that webpage. Sealed bids must be postmarked by midnight Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will be opened Wednesday, Jan. 22.