New Midtown cocktail bar Hammer & Nail opens its doors

A new cocktail bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 3800 Woodward Ave. in Midtown, the newcomer is called Hammer & Nail.

Hammer & Nail offers specialty cocktails and small bites. On the menu, look for drinks like The Gibson made with Beefeater Gin, Dolin Dry and cocktail onions and The Blue Hawaii with Bacardi Superior rum, pineapple juice, curacao liqueur, lemon and Blue Spirulina.

Food items include the tuna melt sandwich and a Cadillac house whitefish spread made with smoked whitefish, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon, cayenne, herbs and crostini.

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5 rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

W. S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 26, wrote, "I really just love this bar and what it is doing, and kind of wish I lived in the Plaza so I could stop in for some of Ruth's Snack Mix or a classic grilled cheese and their Old Fashioned as a daily routine."

John S. added, "Great atmosphere and style. Expert and classy staff making classic cocktails. Perfect for drinks after work or an evening out."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hammer & Nail is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

