Warrant issued after teacher allegedly kicks student with special needs at Southfield middle school

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A warrant was issued this week for the arrest of a teacher who allegedly kicked a student with special needs at a Southfield middle school.

Brittney Moxley said her son transferred to Levey Middle School halfway through last school year, when he was in seventh grade, after he was severely bullied at his last school. She said everything seemed fine with the teacher of the autism program, but things escalated this year.

Moxley said the teacher kicked her son on Oct. 1.

“She was like, ‘Try it again,’ and I was confused and I said, ‘Well, what do you mean, try it again?’ and then she, like, kicked me right in my knee," the boy said.

Southfield police say the teacher, who isn’t being identified because she hasn’t been charged, isn’t cooperating with the investigation.

When Local 4 talked to the teacher, she denied kicking the student, saying that she’s never touched a student in her 12 years as a teacher. She referred to the incident as the workings of an unstable parent.

Moxley said her son now has a new teacher and is doing better, but he is still having a hard time moving past what happened.

“You wouldn’t expect this from a Teacher. We send our kids to school for them to be safe,” Moxley.

Moxley claims the teacher was forced to resign, but the teacher claims she quit voluntarily. The school district won’t comment.