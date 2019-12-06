Explore 4 top inexpensive delis in Detroit

Looking to try the best delis in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable delis in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Original Gonella's

PHOTO: EDDIE K./YELP

Topping the list is Original Gonella's. Located at 295 S. Oakwood, the deli and specialty food spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly deli in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Nino S., who reviewed Original Gonella's on Nov. 7, wrote, "[I] got two eight-layer subs and sides and only paid about $20. The seafood salad is good, and all their meat is fresh."

Lucky N. noted, "There are a few times in life when a sandwich is perfectly crafted...I have never been disappointed with a sandwich I've gotten here. "

2. Mike's Famous Ham Place

Photo: RICK W./Yelp

Next up is Millenium Village's Mike's Famous Ham Place, situated at 3700 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Mike's Famous Ham Place on Yelp.

"Mike's has been serving metro-Detroiters for almost 40 years at the corner of Michigan Ave. and W. Grand Blvd," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business' signature items: "We specialize in ham-made food," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Come try our ham sandwich, homemade bean and split pea soup or ham and egg breakfast. "

3. Delite Cafe & Deli

Photo: TAHER A./Yelp

Delite Cafe & Deli, located at 3135 Caniff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly deli and cafe, which also offers juices, smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews.

The site has more information on Delite Cafe & Deli.

"Organic coffee, espresso shots, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, lattes, frappes, smoothies, fountain drinks, pastries, bagels, croissants, healthy sandwiches, subs, salads, soups, Boar's Head meat and catering," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. D Motown Deli & Food Truck

PHOTO: GJON B./YELP

D Motown Deli & Food Truck, a food truck and deli in McDougall-Hunt, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with five stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3750 Gratiot Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelper Tom Q., who reviewed D Motown Deli & Food Truck on Sept. 19, wrote, "Corned beef cooked to perfection. I can't wait for D Motown Deli to come around again. On top of that, service was fast and polite."

Trai W. noted, "I ordered a large corned beef on [an] onion roll with Swiss cheese. They gave me a lot of meat, and there was very little fat if any... overall, great sandwich and great service."

