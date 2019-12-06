Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 6, 2019

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

WATCH LIVE: Funeral services held for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain

Funeral services are being held Friday for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

JuJuan Parks, 28, is facing a list of charges in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting of McClain that happened inside a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue, according to officials.