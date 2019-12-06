Morning Show Insider: Quality Family Time

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Happy Friday! Let me say it again....It’s FRIDAY!!!!!!!!!! Hopefully you have great plans for the weekend. We are coming off of a fun filled week but I’m still excited for what’s ahead. Saturday, I’m excited to join my co-anchor, Rhonda Walker, for her Christmas for the Homeless event. It’s a charity event she does every year through her Rhonda Walker Foundation. We bring our families to a local homeless shelter and provide free gifts for the women and children who live there. It’s such a great event not just for those families but it’s a great lesson if giving for my sons. We’ve been going every year since we moved to Detroit. My boys love it!

RWF Cares Christmas Party

What I’m most looking forward to this weekend is quality family time. Last night we went out to dinner as a family to one of our new favorite restaurants, Stoney River. If you haven’t been, it’s amazing! We’ll spend the weekend finishing putting the last touches on the Christmas tree, doing a bit of Christmas shopping as we have less than three weeks till Christmas! Do you have any ideas as to what I should get my family? Send me a DM on Instagram to help me out!

I hope you have a great weekend and we’ll see you Monday morning from 4:30-7am!

All Morning – The Storm

Paul Gross: The computer models have come into better agreement about the Monday-Tuesday storm. Rain develops Sunday night and continues through the day Monday. Highs Monday again in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), but don’t get used to it.

An Arctic cold front crosses the area Monday night, and rain may change to some snow…it’ll be a close call for the Tuesday morning rush hour. Temperatures will fall through the 30s on Tuesday (2 to -1 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become windy with lake effect snow showers likely.

All Morning – Road Conditions

With any chance of rain or snow, the roads could be a challenge. Kim DeGiulio will be monitoring the roads all morning to help us get around any problems.

6:10 a.m. – Money Monday

Changes are coming to Michigan tax collection. This involves outstanding tax bills, state debt and more. Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni will help you sort it all out.

6:40 a.m. – Social Media Shopping

Are you shopping online for the holidays? Most of us are, but social media is playing a bigger role in holiday shopping. We’ll show you how social media influencers may be influencing you to spend more!

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday Question: What was the ‘microwave oven’ originally called?

Answer: Radarange

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

