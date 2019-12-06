New New American spot Highlands debuts in downtown Detroit

A new bar and New American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 400 Renaissance Center, Floors 71 and 72, in Downtown, the fresh addition is called Highlands.

Highlands serves up steaks, sides and cocktails, with menu items ranging from sea scallops to slow roasted short rib to wood-grilled carrots.

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Highlands is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Nicole E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 29, shared, "We ordered two gem lettuces, sea scallops, Michigan chicken and a side of roasted mushrooms. The bread is warm and has a light dusting of sea salt on it."

And Tanya I. wrote, "The steak menu is huge, and beef eaters will likely be in heaven. But there's something for pescatarians and vegetarians too. The cocktails are yummy and reasonably priced. "

Highlands is now open, so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

