The 4 best cocktail bars in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area bars and lounges grew to $36 for the metro area in December of last year, 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Chartreuse

First on the list is Chartreuse. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D near Wayne State University, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 635 reviews on Yelp.

2. Standby

Next up is downtown's Standby, situated at 225 Gratiot Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 520 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Empire Kitchen and Cocktails

Midtown's Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 3148 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 253 reviews.

4. Bobcat Bonnie's

Bobcat Bonnie's, a gastropub, cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch spot in Corktown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 513 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1800 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

