ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 8, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
7-year-old boy killed in Clinton Township crash, father in police custody
A 7-year-old boy was killed in a Clinton Township crash Sunday. The boy was in a 2015 Kia Optima with his father at the time of the crash. Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. The father who was driving the vehicle is in police custody.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine returns first half of weekend
You can expect cloudy milder conditions Sunday. While it remains dry both rain and an Arctic blast are in this week’s forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Man shot twice by Macomb County gas station clerk after hitting employee with bottle
- Dogs, police, volunteers scour woods in search for missing Southfield woman
- Family wants answers after 23-year-old woman killed in River Rouge
- Detroit police seek man accused of robbing 86-year-old man
- Metro Detroit home to world’s first and only Chaldean museum
National News Headlines
- House impeachment report looks at abuse, bribery, corruption
- Climate scientists try to cut their own carbon footprints
- Man arrested on suspicion of racism at Manchester derby
World
- Kenya: 2 survivors found 2 days after building collapse
- French strikes going strong on Day 4; government huddles
- Iran says new budget bucks US oil embargo, uses Russian loan
Sports Headlines
- Michigan basketball announces games vs. Kentucky each of next 3 seasons, including one in London
- Winning next 5 games would solidify Michigan basketball as one of best teams in country
- Tigers Opening Day Holiday Pack tickets start at $75
- How to get 2020 Detroit City FC season tickets
