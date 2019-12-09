ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 9, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Man missing in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard joined local authorities Sunday in the search for a missing 51-year-old man in Lake Erie. Rescue crews were able to rescue one man in the cold waters, but the 51-year-old man, a resident of Taylor, was still missing.
Children find 3 dead in home
Emergency medical personnel were called to a home on Detroit’s east side at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday after two children found four adults unresponsive. Authorities spent hours inside the home wearing HAZMAT-styled protective gear. They believe four people inside had overdosed.
Deal to legalize sports, online gambling
The Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are closing in on an agreement to legalize sports betting and internet gambling in Michigan, with final votes possible this coming week.
WEATHER: Rainy day, then snow showers
Rain will develop, and continue fairly steadily through mid to late afternoon, after which it will become more of a scattered shower pattern. The bigger story, though, is temperature: We are starting out very mild today, with temperatures as you head out to work or school in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Here’s the full forecast.
