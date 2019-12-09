46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

46ºF

News

Five dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano eruption

Survivors suffer severe burns

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Tags: New Zealand, International, Volcano Eruption, Natural Disaster, Nature

A volcano eruption in New Zealand has left at least five people dead and many more missing.

Overseas tourists and natives were among those injured.

Most of the survivors were injured and some suffered severe burns.

Some have questioned why tourists were allowed to visit the island after scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity.

The site remained dangerous for hours, making it difficult for police and rescuers to search for those missing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: