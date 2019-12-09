Five dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano eruption
Survivors suffer severe burns
A volcano eruption in New Zealand has left at least five people dead and many more missing.
Overseas tourists and natives were among those injured.
Most of the survivors were injured and some suffered severe burns.
Some have questioned why tourists were allowed to visit the island after scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity.
The site remained dangerous for hours, making it difficult for police and rescuers to search for those missing.
