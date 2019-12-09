Georgia reporter groped by race participant on live TV

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A Georgia news reporter was covering a race on Saturday when a runner in the event groped her. The incident was broadcast on live television.

Alexandrea Bozarjian, a reporter with NBC affiliate WSAV, was covering the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run in downtown Savannah, Georgia when the assault occurred.

Video of the incident shows participants running behind Bozarjian, smiling and waving to the camera, when a man in sunglasses and a hat smacks her on the behind as he passes by. Bozarjian then stares off at the man, visibly shocked.

The clip was posted to Twitter and had been viewed over 10 million times as of Monday morning.

Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter's ass live on air. And sorry, that's my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo — Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) December 7, 2019

Bozarjian responded to the incident on Twitter, writing, “To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”

The man was later identified from his bib number as Tommy Callaway. The Savannah Sports Council said he has been banned from participating in its races.

The Savannah Police Department told NBC News that they “have made contact with Alexandrea and we are definitely going to be working with her in any capacity on how she’d like to move forward with this incident."