Morning Show Insider: Ready, set, ship!

DETROIT – Nick Monacelli: This morning, we had a story about holiday shipping deadlines…Where did the year go? I know December is here, but I guess I just didn’t realize Christmas is so close. Fortunately my wife is a champ and spearheads all the gift shopping, and the last time we checked I think we’re in a pretty good place.

But we also had a conversation about presents for each other. For the past few years we would either just buy something for each other…letting the other person pick something out. Or, we’ve just not got anything and put the money towards the kids’ gifts. This year though I want to go back to the tradition of surprise. Maybe I’m old fashioned but I guess I like the idea of trying to figure out what would make the other smile when we open the gift. I could miss the mark and get her something she hates – but at least I tried! Happy Shopping my friends.

All Morning – Breezy and Cold

Breezy and cold on Tuesday, with temperatures steady near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius), or even falling, with wind chills around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). A snow shower cannot be ruled out. Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night with a snow shower possible. Lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning – Impeachment Inquiry

This week is expected to be a big week in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Monday, the House Judiciary Committee will hear from both Republicans and Democrats on the Intelligence Committee about their investigation. We’ll have a complete recap for you on Tuesday.

6:40 a.m. – Regifting 101

The right and wrong way to regift. If you’ve ever received something you just don’t love, but think someone else might, we’ve got your back! Experts reveal how to regift and the items to avoid.

6:45 a.m. – Tasty Tuesday

Pasta from scratch, unique sandwiches and an arcade?! It’s a place for families to fill up and have some fun. Brandon Roux will take us inside for Tasty Tuesday.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: When did “A Charlie Brown Christmas” debut?

Answer: 1965

National Days: December 10th

Dewey Decimal System Day

National Lager Day

Human Rights Day

Nobel Prize Day

History Highlights: December 10th

In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.

In 1869, women were granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.

In 1898, a treaty was signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.

In 1931, Jane Addams became the first American woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize; the co-recipient was Nicholas Murray Butler.

In 2007, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia, to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dog fighting operation and killing dogs (Vick served 19 months at Leavenworth).

In 2013, General Motors named product chief Mary Barra its new CEO, making her the first woman to run a U.S. car company

Celebrity Birthdays: December 10th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Tommy Kirk is 78.

Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 73.

Actress Nia Peeples is 58.

TV chef Bobby Flay is 55.

Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 45.

Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) is 44.

Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 36.

Actress Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” ”The Cosby Show”) is 34.

