Explore 5 favorite budget-friendly grocery stores in Detroit

Looking to try the best grocery stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Honey Bee La Colmena

Photo: Owen r./Yelp

Topping the list is Honey Bee La Colmena. Located at 2443 Bagley St. in Hubbard-Richard, the grocery store and Mexican spot is the highest-rated affordable grocery store in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 222 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Maddy R., who reviewed Honey Bee La Colmena on Nov. 23, wrote, "I'm honestly really offended that no one told me about this hidden gem earlier. I mean, this place is amazing. Whether it's prepared food or just the endless supply of ingredients, there's something for everyone.

Yelper Nicole E. added, "I enjoy browsing the aisles and discovering the premade dishes here. They oftentimes have guacamole or salsa with corn chips by the produce area. They sell cactus and every ingredient you could possibly need for whatever Latin-inspired dish you are craving."

2. E & L Supermercado

Photo: Sara z./Yelp

Next up is Southwest Detroit's E & L Supermercado, situated at 6000 W. Vernor Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, the meat shop, grocery store and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

"Edward Fienman decided opened a grocery store in downtown Detroit," the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. "In 1967, an A & P Foods moved in two blocks away and closed them out. Edward, very determined to succeed, decided to move one block closer to the A & P and open a small meat market, E & L Meat Co."

3. Supermercado La Jalisciense

Photo: Christina l./Yelp

Supermercado La Jalisciense, a grocery store and Mexican spot in Southwest Detroit, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3923 W. Vernor Highway to see for yourself.

"It's a family business; it all started as a small restaurant and small grocery store" per the history section of the business' Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this information about the business' signature items: "We specialize in authentic Mexican food; also, during the weekends, we have homemade tortillas and fresh deep-fried carnitas/pork," the business shares on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Marcus Market

Photo: grace c./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out this outpost of the popular chain Marcus Market, which has earned four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the grocery store, which offers beer, wine, spirits and more, by heading over to 4614 Second Ave.

Yelper Grace C. wrote, "I got the veggie mushroom taco and the pollo, and, though I had little to no expectations, I was very pleased and would definitely come here again. The food is made fresh so it does take a little while, but it's so worth it."

Virginia L. noted, "Everything is clean, organized and stocked. The staff that works there are helpful and welcoming. The beer and wine selection and presentation are fantastic, along with their in-house Juice/Smoothie Joint and El Taco Veloz shop."

5. Al-Haramain International Foods

Photo: Lorna e./Yelp

Finally, there is Al-Haramain International Foods, a local favorite with four stars out of 22 reviews. Stop by 3306 Caniff St. to hit up the spot the next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

Yelper Anja F., who reviewed Al-Haramain International Foods on Aug. 29 wrote, "I cannot believe I get to shop here. I go nuts in this store. I find most everything I need at fantastic prices, and they treat you like family. And then I find things I didn't know I wanted."

Jennifer B. noted, "I have found my new favorite Middle Eastern market! We bought the already prepared hummus, toum and grape leaves. All were delicious, and we received a ton of compliments on them at our dinner party."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.