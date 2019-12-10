Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 10, 2019

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Sentencing

A heartbroken widow confronted the man who took her husband’s life. The family of Deputy Eric Overall is finally getting closure more than two years after he was killed on Thanksgiving morning of 2017. Christopher Berak hit and killed Overall as he was trying to get him to stop along M-15 near Seymour Lake Road. The courtroom was filled with his fellow deputies Tuesday.