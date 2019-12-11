$20M medical marijuana center planned in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Medical marijuana company Holistic Industries plans to open its newest headquarters in Madison Heights next summer.

The company is repurposing the old Fairlane Bowling Alley, which closed several years ago, for its $20 million center on Stephenson Highway near 12 Mile Road.

The retail part of the center plans to open by next summer, with construction for the entire facility expected to require 12 to 18 months.