Morning Show Insider:

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: How are you doing on your holiday shopping? I’m actually doing pretty well. I’m trying to get it all done ahead of schedule so I can actually enjoy the holidays instead of getting stressed. Easier said than done but so far I’m on the right track!

Have you been downtown to see the tree at Campus Martius? It’s absolutely beautiful! Last Friday some of us from the morning show got together to ice skate at the downtown ice rink. It was so much fun! We’re so lucky to have so many fun things to do during the winter downtown.

Speaking of things to do downtown, how about going downtown for some of the best pizza ever!!! Buddy’s pizza opens their downtown location TODAY! It’s located in the heart of the city in the Madison building on Broadway. I’ve always loved Buddy’s ever since I was a kid. We used to go to the one on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn all the time. I liked it so much that I worked there as a hostess for two years in high school. It was my first job. Those were the days! I had access to that delicious pizza and my favorite antipasto salad all of the time. Now that Buddy’s is open downtown, I’m going to be able to get it a lot more often! Yay!

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, December 12th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Calm After the Cold

Clear skies, light wind and dry air moves in overnight, which means cooling continues with lows around 12 degrees and even colder temps in our rural areas away from the city. When the sun rises Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy but a little milder, with highs in the mid 30s. The evening will be more of the same.

Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

5:50 a.m. - Back to Basics

Need a new look for the Holidays? Kim DeGiulio heads to a hair stylist for expert advice on how to spice up your holiday hairdo. Check out Kim’s other Back to Basics segments below.

6:35 a.m. - SAY Detroit Radiothon

It’s a 15 hour fundraising effort put on by a famous Detroit face. Mitch Albom will join us live from his annual radiothon as he looks to raise money for a charity that’s very dear to him.

6:40 a.m. – Product Test: Magic Spoon Cereal

Popular cereals tend to contain a lot of sugar. Now one company is offering a healthier, keto-friendly alternative geared towards children. It claims to taste just like favorite cereal brands but is this cereal truly magical? Help Me Hanks puts it to the test with help from some little experts.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: What year did Buddy’s Pizza start serving it’s iconic Detroit-style pizza?

Answer: 1946

National Days: December 12th

National Poinsettia Day

Gingerbread House Day

National Ambrosia Day

National Ding-A-Ling Day

History Highlights: December 12th

In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt nominated Oscar Straus to be Secretary of Commerce and Labor; Straus became the first Jewish Cabinet member.

In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.

In 1977, the dance movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.

In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 12th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Frank Sinatra (1915 - 1998)

Actress Regina Hall is 48

Game show host Bob Barker is 95

Actress Jennifer Connelly is 48

Gospel singer Dionne Warwick is 78

Actor Bill Nighy is 69

