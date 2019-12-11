VIDEO: Utah man saves baby from head-first fall

HURRICANE, Utah – A store manager in Utah saved a baby from what could have been a very dangerous fall.

The baby was placed on the store’s glass countertop while his caretakers were speaking to a worker at the gun shop. The manager, who was rounding the corner, noticed the baby starting to slip and rushed into action.

“It just so happened to time it out just right and caught the baby before it hit,” said Bill Reel, the baby’s catcher. “I was scared to death. I grabbed the baby. My heart was racing. I was pretty shaken up."

Fortunately, the baby was not injured.