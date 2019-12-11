WATCH LIVE: Cedar Point announces plans for 150th anniversary season
Cedar Point is making a big announcement on Wednesday about plans for their upcoming 150th anniversary season.
The Ohio amusement park will offer some details on new rides, attractions and passes for the 2020 season. Earlier this year, they announced the Gold Pass -- a $99 pass that provides unlimited access to next year’s season-long celebration.
Watch the announcement at 11 a.m.:
