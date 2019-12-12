Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 12, 2019

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Train derailment

More than a dozen train cars have derailed near Clark Avenue just north of Toledo Street in Detroit. Video shows about 15 cars derailed along a track curve. Police said five of the cars, the tankers, contain hazardous materials, prompting a HAZMAT response. Officials from the Detroit Fire Department claim there is no danger to the public as crews investigate the situation.