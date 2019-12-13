Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 13, 2019

Here’s what to expect on Local 4 News at Noon:

Metro Detroit weather: One storm down, two to go

Both snow and rain are possible this weekend. Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross has the latest weather update.

DTE Energy to implode old Detroit power plant swapped in FCA land deal

DTE Energy will demolish the old Conners Creek Power Plant in Detroit on Friday, a piece of the land exchange made with the city to make room for a new Fiat Chrysler plant. Here’s what is going up in its place.

Panel vote sends Trump impeachment charges to full House

The House is expected to approve the two articles of impeachment next week, before lawmakers depart for the holidays.