Morning Show Insider: I Need to Shop!

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Cheers to the weekend! What a week it’s been! As we wrap up the week it’s a good reminder that there are less than two weeks before Christmas! I still haven’t done ANY Christmas shopping at ALL! Have you? Tonight I’m gonna hunker down and plan what I’m getting everyone. It’s time to order online or make plans to hit up some local businesses. Christmas will be here before you know it. I wish everyone a safe and happy weekend!

I hope you have a great weekend and we’ll see you Monday morning from 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m.!

All Morning – Tracking a Snowmaker

Paul Gross: The computer models are starting to show a bit more similarities in the handling of an incoming storm. It appears now that snow may develop late Monday and continue until first thing Tuesday morning. While this shouldn’t be a big storm (for us), accumulating snow is certainly possible. I will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

All Morning – Road Conditions

With any chance of rain or snow, the roads could be a challenge. Kim DeGiulio will be monitoring the roads all morning to help us get around any problems.

6:10 a.m. – Money Monday

Protect your money! Michigan officials are putting out a warning about a popular phone scam. Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni will show us what to watch out for.

6:40 a.m. – Preventing Porch Pirates

All hands on deck! It’s the modern plague of the holiday season: people stealing your packages. On Monday, see the new tools being offered by major retailers to prevent porch pirates.

National Days: December 16th

National Chocolate-covered Anything Day

Barbie & Barnie Backlash Day

History Highlights: December 16th

In 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.

In 1905, the entertainment trade publication Variety came out with its first weekly issue.

In 1944 the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).

In 1980, Harland Sanders, founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant chain, died in Shelbyville, Kentucky, at age 90.

In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 16th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with –

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827)

Jane Austen (1775-1817)

Actor Benjamin Bratt is 56

