Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 12, 2019
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
A worker at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center was seriously injured Thursday by a dog that was quarantined for biting family members. According to officials, the veteran shelter worker was on duty when they were attacked by the pit bull. An animal control officer tried unsuccessfully to get the dog off the work before another officer shot and killed the dog.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.