Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 13, 2019

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Bus drivers attacked

Bus drivers for the Detroit Department of Transportation are fearing for their safety after a string of recent attacks. Transit police are investigating the reported incidents. One driver reported that she was taken out of the driver’s seat while the bus was in motion. The bus came to rest in a vacant lot and five people were sent to a hospital. Another bus driver reported being attacked by a man who had been accused of threatening drivers for two years.