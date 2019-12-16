Morning Show Insider: Tis the season

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Tis the season for Christmas parties, and boy are there a lot of them this year! I enjoy them to be honest! Last night, my wife and I went to a fun Christmas party at a friend’s house. It just really puts you in the holiday spirit. My week this week is legit packed with Christmas parties. Some on the same day so I’ll be splitting my time running around town!

Speaking of Christmas, it feels so good to say this but I have all my Christmas shopping DONE! Finished. I finished over the weekend. I made it my priority and just hammered it all out. To be fair I have realized that I hate wrapping gifts so I took the one day I had a lot of free time and just got it done! Now I can relax until Christmas time. Hopefully you’re getting all your shopping done too!

Tomorrow is Tasty Tuesday! Be sure to wake up with us from 4:30-7am! See ya in the morning!

All Morning – Arctic cold front

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs again in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday night as a potent Arctic cold front crosses the area. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, however, so I don’t expect much snow shower activity with this front. Lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius).

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning – Preparing for Impeachment Vote

President Trump faces two articles of impeachment before the full House of Representatives. There will be an historic vote on the House floor on Wednesday, but there’s sure to be plenty of new developments as we lead up to that. We’ll have complete coverage in the morning.

6:10 a.m. - Lifestyle change for January

You’ve probably heard of a dry January or many other New Year’s resolutions. Now, there’s an interesting push for January, but it might be a tough one for foodies. See what one group is hoping you’ll give up for the entire month.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

Sandwiches, soup, salads, desserts and lots of love. This local spot is a great stop for lunch. They’ve got famous “big beef dips,” cheese-filled dishes, “on the beach treats” and fresh-squeezed drinks. Brandon Roux will take you inside.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: The first African-American Secretary of State in U.S. history was selected on this day in 2000. Who was it?

Answer: General Colin Powell

National Days: December 17th

National Maple Syrup Day

Wright Brothers Day

History Highlights: December 17th

In 1777, France recognized American independence.

In 1957, the United States successfully test-fired the Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

In 1969, the U.S. Air Force closed its Project “Blue Book” by concluding there was no evidence of extraterrestrial spaceships behind thousands of UFO sightings.

In 1969, an estimated 50 million TV viewers watched singer Tiny Tim marry his fiancee, Miss Vicky, on NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

In 1975, Lynette Fromme was sentenced in Sacramento, Calif. to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford. (She was paroled in Aug. 2009.)

Celebrity Birthdays: December 17th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 83.

Actor Bernard Hill is 75.

Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 74.

“Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 74.

Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 73.

Singer Paul Rodgers is 70.

Actor Bill Pullman is 66.

Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” ”Dumb and Dumber”) is 63.

Country singer Tracy Byrd is 53.

Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 45.

Actress Milla Jovovich (“Zoolander,” ”The Fifth Element”) is 44.

Actress Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 33.

