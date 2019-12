Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

United Methodist Church

A Southgate man is about to spend his second Christmas in voluntary captivity -- trying to avoid being deported away from his sick wife. Ded Rranxburgaj’s wife, Flora, has advanced multiple sclerosis. Rranxburgaj also has a 17-year-old son and a 25-year-old son. For 23 months he has paced the confines of the sanctuary.