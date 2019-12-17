Morning Show Insider: Early family Christmas

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: I’m almost done with my holiday shopping!! I got off to a quick start with some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals but then I started slacking. However my husband and I got serious last night and did some last minute online shopping.

My family isn’t going to get a chance to be together on Christmas this year so we are celebrating Christmas this Saturday as a family instead. As we all get older it’s hard to get my parents, my three brothers and all of our spouses together for the holidays but we’re excited that we can all get together this weekend. Every other year we are able to get together on Christmas but this year there was too many conflicts so we decided to start this new tradition. We’re all going to have dinner, exchange gifts and decorate gingerbread houses! I’m looking forward to it!

Kim DeGiulio family

I hope you’re all able to get together with family or loved ones this holiday season. I know the holidays can be overwhelming for a lot of people. You’re focused on getting the right gifts, preparing a fancy dinner and decorating the house just right. Those things are all fun but I always try to remind myself to not get wrapped up in all of that. I’m going to savor every moment with my family and my loved ones this holiday season. I hope you do the same!

Kim DeGiulio and family

Here’s what we’re working on for Wednesday, December 18th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Lake Effect Snow

Paul Gross: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Wednesday, with one exception: there may be a lake effect snow band that makes it down into the Thumb…perhaps Sanilac County. It will be a narrow band, so most in the county likely won’t see snow. However, those under that band could pick up a coating of the white stuff. Temps will barely budge, with highs only in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius), but wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees (-15 to -12 degrees Celsius).

Get the full forecast here

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

6:10 a.m. – Pet Gifts

Santa isn’t just bringing presents for the kids! There may also be something under the tree for our pets. In fact, pet parents will spend a record amount on furry friends this year. We’ll show you some luxury and high-tech pet products that are topping many lists.

6:40 a.m. - Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir has had an incredible year. From America’s Got Talent, to America’s Thanksgiving Parade, they’ve been in the spotlight of the entire nation. This Friday, they’ll perform live on the TODAY Show in New York City. DYC Director Anthony White and a few choir members will join us live in studio to reflect on their year and look ahead to their performance.

6:45 a.m. - Wellness Wednesday

No one wants to end up in the ER over the holidays, but lots of people do. So, our own ER Dr. Frank McGeorge will show you some of the most common reasons why and what you can do to reduce your risk of a holiday emergency visit.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday Question: In what city did the Wright Brothers’ have their first successful flight?

Answer: Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: December 18th

National Twin Day

National Roast Suckling Pig Day

Answer The Telephone Like Buddy The Elf Day

History Highlights: December 18th

In 1787, New Jersey became the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1892, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” publicly premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia; although now considered a classic, it received a generally negative reception from critics.

In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.

In 1998, the House debated articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 18th

Celebrating a birthday Wednesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actress Cicely Tyson is 95.

Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 76.

Director Steven Spielberg is 73.

Actor Ray Liotta is 65.

Singer Angie Stone is 58.

Actor Brad Pitt is 56.

Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 55.

Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 54.

Singer Alejandro Sanz is 51.

Country singer Cowboy Troy is 49.

Rapper DMX is 49.

Singer Sia is 44.

Country singer Randy Houser is 43.

Singer Christina Aguilera is 39.

Singer Billie Eilish is 18.

