32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

News

Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 17, 2019

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Ford investment

Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday its plans to invest $1.45 billion and add hundreds of jobs at two southeastern Michigan plants. Ford is working to support production of its new pickups, SUVs, electric and autonomous vehicles. In order to do this, the automaker said it will invest $750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs in the next three years at its manufacturing facility in Wayne.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: