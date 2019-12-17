Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 17, 2019

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Ford investment

Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday its plans to invest $1.45 billion and add hundreds of jobs at two southeastern Michigan plants. Ford is working to support production of its new pickups, SUVs, electric and autonomous vehicles. In order to do this, the automaker said it will invest $750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs in the next three years at its manufacturing facility in Wayne.