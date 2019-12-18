Morning Show Insider: The Auto Prom

DETROIT – Rhonda Walker: To know me is to know since childhood, I have always loved dressing up. So I look sooooo forward to dolling it up for Auto Prom every year.

And from Auto Show Charity Preview night to my wedding this summer, the Shelby Township studio of fashion designer and my dear friend Katerina Bocci is my go to place to create fun new looks for Detroit’s most elegant night.

Made in Michigan, Katerina hand-designs and makes them all!

So I’ll admit, I’m a little uneasy about the changes to the Charity Preview dress code next year. Don’t get me wrong, I love that it’s going to be in the summer and that it’s expanding from not only the traditional experience inside TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) but also a new outdoor experience on the Detroit riverfront. I seriously can’t wait to see how cool that will all be.

But I’m wondering what the extended hours of the Charity Preview activities going until 11:30 p.m. will mean for all the public and private afterglow parties around downtown. Those are big nights for bars, restaurants and event spaces rented out by automotive companies to entertain clients and customers and celebrate awards and accomplishments. Will those events suffer?

Or, will the changes mean the whole night will bring even more people walking all around downtown party hopping all night? And an even bigger night for the 8 children’s charities that will benefit.

I’m definitely anxious to see and hopeful it is above and beyond all expectations and one of the coolest nights Detroiters have ever seen and one of the most impactful for Detroit kids. I just want to make sure the new dress codes of Creative Black Tie, Summer Chic and Tropical Dressy don’t diminish the glam factor one bit. I hope everyone is just as elegant and dressy that night just minus the inconvenience of our toes freezing in our stilettos 😊. Either way I’ll be there June 12th to experience it all! Click here to read more about the changes to the auto show for 2020.

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, December 19th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Holiday Weather

Paul Gross: We are entering a remarkable (for this time of year) weather pattern of quiet weather that will stick around through Christmas. That’s great news for travelers around our region, but not so great if you want a White Christmas, or want to use that new sled. We’ll have the day-by-day breakdown.

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning – The Impeachment Vote

The House is expected to vote on the articles of Impeachment Wednesday. We’ll have a complete recap of what happens in Washington and how local lawmakers voted.

5:55 a.m. - Back to Basics

One way to dress up your hairstyle is to make your hair bigger! Now there’s a way to do it without extensions and without making your hair look like something out of the 80s. Kim DeGiulio will go to the experts to show you how.

6:40 a.m. - Top App Trends

Hank Winchester will reveal the top app trends that are likely to have a big impact on you and your family in the new year.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: On this day in 1892, what classic Christmas-themed ballet premiered to negative reviews?

Answer: The Nutcracker

National Days: December 19th

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

National Re-Gifting Day

History Highlights: December 19th

In 1950, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was named commander of the military forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In 1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.

In 1974, Nelson A. Rockefeller was sworn in as the 41st vice president of the United States in the U.S. Senate chamber by Chief Justice Warren Burger with President Gerald R. Ford looking on.

In 1975, John Paul Stevens was sworn in as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2002, Secretary of State Colin Powell declared Iraq in “material breach” of a U.N. disarmament resolution.

In 2008: Citing imminent danger to the national economy, President George W. Bush ordered an emergency bailout of the U.S. auto industry.

In 2013: Discount retailer Target announced that data connected to about 40 million credit and debit card accounts had been stolen as part of a breach that began over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 19th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actress Elaine Joyce is 76.

Actor Tim Reid is 75.

Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 59.

Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 58.

Actress Jennifer Beals is 56.

Magician Criss Angel is 52.

Actress Kristy Swanson is 50.

Model Tyson Beckford is 49.

Actress Alyssa Milano is 47.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 39.

